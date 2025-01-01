Login per accedere a Internet all'interno dei sistemi operativi
HoloISO Latest
HoloISO è un progetto che ti consente di provare SteamOS 3 di Steam Deck sul tuo PC, portando l'interfaccia e le funzionalità del software del Deck su computer compatibili. Sebbene non ufficiale, offre un assaggio dello Steam Deck su hardware normale.
Recuperare la posizione della coda...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free