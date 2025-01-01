Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
openSUSE 15.5 GNOME
openSUSE is a community-driven Linux distribution known for its flexibility and choice of desktop environments. It offers both rolling-release (openSUSE Tumbleweed) and fixed-release (openSUSE Leap) versions. openSUSE also offers MicroOS, providing atomic updates upon a read-only btrfs root filesystem. openSUSE is suitable for a variety of use cases, from desktops to servers, providing a reliable and feature-rich Linux experience. The openSUSE project is sponsored by SUSE of Germany. The focus of the openSUSE developers is on creating a stable and user-friendly RPM-based operating system with a large target group for workstations and servers.
