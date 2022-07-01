Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
PrimTux 7.2022.10 Xfce
PrimTux is a Debian-based French Linux distribution specifically designed for educational purposes. It offers a user-friendly environment for teachers and students, with pre-installed educational software and tools. PrimTux is suitable for deployment in schools and other educational institutions, providing a tailored Linux solution for learning environments.
