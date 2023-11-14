Privacy Policy of DistroSea

Last updated: November 14, 2023

Introduction

We use Your Personal data to provide and improve the Service. This Privacy Policy document contains types of information that is collected and recorded by DistroSea and how we use it. By using the Service, You agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

Personal Data

While using Our Service, We may ask yyou to provide Us with certain personally identifiable information that can be used to contact or identify you. Personally identifiable information may include

Email address

First name and last name

Usage Data

Use of Your Information

We use the information we collect from you to enhance the service provided. We do not share your personal information with third parties without your consent. We may use personal data for the following purposes:

To provide and maintain our Service, including to monitor the usage of our Service.

To manage Your Account: to manage Your registration as a user of the Service. The Personal Data You provide can give You access to different functionalities of the Service that are available to You as a registered user.

To contact You: To contact you by email or other equivalent forms of electronic communication, such as a mobile application's push notifications regarding updates or informative communications related to the functionalities, products including the security updates, when necessary or reasonable for their implementation.

To provide you with news special offers and general information about our services.

To manage Your requests: To attend and manage your requests to us.

For other purposes: We may use Your information for other purposes, such as data analysis, identifying usage trends, to evaluate and improve our services and your experience.

Log Files

DistroSea follows a standard procedure of using log files. These files log visitors when they visit websites. The information collected by log files include IP addresses, browser type, browser version, the pages of our service that you visit, date and time stamp, referring pages.

Cookies

Like any other website, DistroSea uses ‘cookies’. A cookie is a small file placed on your device. You can instruct your browser to refuse all cookies or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, if you do not accept cookies, You may not be able to use some parts of our service. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our service may use cookies.

Third party vendors, including Google, use cookies to serve ads based on a user's prior visits to your website or other websites.

Google's use of advertising cookies enables it and its partners to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and/or other sites on the Internet.

Users may opt out of personalized advertising by visiting Ads Settings.

Children's Privacy

You may learn more about cookies at https://www.internetcookies.com/

Our Service does not address anyone under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from anyone under the age of 13. If You are a parent or guardian and You are aware that Your child has provided Us with Personal Data, please contact Us. If We become aware that We have collected Personal Data from anyone under the age of 13 without verification of parental consent, We take steps to remove that information from Our servers.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may update Our Privacy Policy from time to time. We will notify You of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on this page. You are advised to review this Privacy Policy periodically for any changes. Changes to this Privacy Policy are effective when they are posted on this page.

Consent

By using our website, you hereby consent to our Privacy Policy and agree to its Terms and Conditions.