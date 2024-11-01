AnduinOS is a free and open-source Linux distribution built upon the foundation of Ubuntu. Its primary goal is to provide a familiar and easy-to-use experience for users transitioning from Windows, particularly Windows 11. It features a heavily customized GNOME desktop environment that mimics the visual style and workflow of Windows 11, including a centered taskbar and similar window aesthetics. AnduinOS is known for being lightweight, fast, and privacy-focused, offering stability and compatibility with Ubuntu's vast software ecosystem. It aims to reduce the learning curve for new Linux adopters.