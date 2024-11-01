Bazzite Linux is a next-generation gaming-centric operating system. It is a custom image built upon Fedora Atomic Desktops, designed to bring the best of Linux gaming to all devices, including handhelds. Bazzite comes pre-installed with Steam and Lutris, HDR support for AMD GPUs, and numerous community-developed tools for gaming needs. It also offers enterprise-class security with out-of-the-box SELinux and Secure Boot support. It focuses on hardware compatibility out of the box, with full support for accelerated video encoding and decoding, built-in Nvidia drivers, additional HID drivers, and more. Bazzite is developed with a focus on providing a seamless gaming experience, making it an excellent choice for gamers.