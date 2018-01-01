Chimera Linux is a modern, general-purpose, non-GNU Linux distribution that was born out of dissatisfaction with the state of existing Linux distributions. It is built around the core idea that a simple system does not have to require endless setup and customization to be practical. Chimera uses a unique combination of core tools from FreeBSD, the LLVM toolchain, and the Musl C library, delivering a fresh experience with several major benefits. Chimera is a binary distribution, but a source package build system is provided, enabling easy packaging of new software, builds of custom packages, and accessible infrastructure. It is portable and can be used on all kinds of processors, including Intel/AMD, ARM AArch64, POWER, and RISC-V.