FreeBSD is a free and open-source Unix-like operating system that originated from the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD), a version of UNIX developed at the University of California, Berkeley. It was first released in 1993 and has since been developed and maintained by a large community. FreeBSD is known for its advanced networking, security, and storage features, which have made it a popular choice for many of the busiest websites and most pervasive embedded networking and storage devices. It supports a variety of platforms and focuses on features, speed, and stability. One of the unique aspects of FreeBSD is that it maintains a complete system, delivering a kernel, device drivers, userland utilities, and documentation.