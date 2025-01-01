Haiku OS, originally known as OpenBeOS, is a free and open-source operating system designed for personal computers. It is a community-driven project that aims to continue the legacy of BeOS, striving to be binary-compatible with it. Haiku OS is largely a reimplementation of BeOS, with the exception of certain components like the Deskbar. The operating system is known for its hybrid kernel and its unique user interface, OpenTracker. Haiku OS supports a multitude of platforms including IA-32, x86-64, and RISC-V. It is under constant development, with the goal of providing a fast, efficient, and user-friendly computing experience.