Nitrux OS is a Linux desktop distribution that is directly based on Debian. It is powered by KDE Plasma and Frameworks, and it uses AppImages for software distribution. The OS comes with its own desktop environment, NX Desktop, built on KDE Plasma 5, which provides a unique user experience. Nitrux OS also includes the Calamares installer and the NX Firewall. One of the key features of Nitrux OS is its focus on AppImages, a universal packaging system that does not depend on anything. This means you do not need a package manager, or any dependencies on your distro, to make it work. The NX Software Center is a GUI to manage and install AppImage applications. Nitrux OS also offers a unique user experience with its Maui Shell, which presents a convergent interface for both desktop and mobiles/tablets.