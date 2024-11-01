PearOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution known for its distinctive and modern design. It aims to provide a unique user experience with a focus on aesthetics, featuring smooth animations and a polished interface. The distribution is built on top of the robust Arch Linux base, ensuring performance and access to a vast software repository. With its customized desktop environment, PearOS offers a fresh alternative for users looking for a visually striking operating system. The latest release, named NiceC0re, introduces a completely new design language and numerous improvements to the core system.