Puppy Linux is a family of lightweight Linux distributions known for their ease of use and minimal memory footprint. Developed by Barry Kauler and the community, Puppy Linux can run entirely from RAM, typically using around 600 MB (64-bit) or 300 MB (32-bit). It’s perfect for older systems, netbooks, and general use. Puppy Linux is a complete operating system bundled with a collection of applications suited to general use tasks. The distribution includes applications like AbiWord, Gnumeric, MPlayer, and lightweight web browsers. Unlike other Linux distributions, Puppy Linux doesn’t require a full installation. It can boot from a USB drive and runs well even on systems with limited RAM. Puppy Linux's package manager, Puppy Package Manager, installs packages in PET (Puppy Enhanced Tarball) format by default but it also accepts packages from other distros. The default window manager in most Puppy releases is JWM.