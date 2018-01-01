PureOS is a user-friendly, secure, and freedom-respecting operating system for daily usage. It is a fully auditable operating system, meaning its source code can be studied and verified by security experts and software developers around the world. PureOS is also fully convergent, which means it can be used across different devices, from desktop computers to mobile devices. It is the default operating system installed on all Librem products, including laptops, mini PCs, servers, and the Librem 5 phone.