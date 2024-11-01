Redox is a Unix-like, microkernel-based operating system written entirely in the Rust programming language. It is designed to be a secure, reliable, and general-purpose alternative to Linux and BSD for both desktop and cloud environments. Redox leverages Rust's memory safety features to minimize common vulnerabilities like buffer overflows, aiming for a high degree of safety, stability, and performance. The operating system includes its own set of components and applications, such as the Orbital windowing system, a package manager called pkgutils, and the RedoxFS file system. Redox is free and open-source software, distributed under an MIT License.