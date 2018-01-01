SliTaz is a free, secure, and high-performance operating system that uses the Linux Kernel and GNU software. It is unique in that it operates entirely in memory from removable media such as a CD-ROM or USB key, making it incredibly fast and portable. Despite its lightweight nature, SliTaz does not compromise on functionality. It offers a stable version for those seeking reliability and a rolling release for those who want to stay on the cutting edge of software developments. SliTaz is also fully installable on a hard drive and is designed to run speedily on hardware with minimal resources.