TinyCore Linux is an extremely lightweight and minimalist Linux distribution. It aims to provide a small, modular, and fast system, allowing users to build a custom environment based on their specific needs. TinyCore is suitable for users who want a minimalistic and customizable Linux distribution, especially on resource-constrained hardware. Tiny Core has a flexible and fully-customizable Graphical User Interface Desktop. The distribution is notable for its small size (11 to 16 MB) and minimalism. Tiny Core needs at least 46 MB of RAM in order to run, and (micro) Core requires at least 28 MB of RAM.