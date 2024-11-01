Trisquel is a fully free and open-source Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. It prioritizes user freedom by excluding proprietary software and drivers. Trisquel targets varied audience, including home, small enterprises, educational institutions etc. The project aims for a fully free software system without proprietary software or firmware and uses a version of Ubuntu's modified kernel, with the non-free code (binary blobs) removed. Trisquel offeres an edition with Sugar desktop environment designed with the goal of being used by children for interactive learning.