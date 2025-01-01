Tuxedo Linux is a customized Linux distribution developed by TUXEDO Computers, a company known for its Linux-powered laptops and desktops. Based on Ubuntu, Tuxedo Linux is tailored to provide an optimized and user-friendly experience, particularly on TUXEDO hardware. It features the TUXEDO Control Center, which offers advanced hardware control, including fan speed, power management, and performance profiles. The desktop environment is typically KDE Plasma, providing a modern and highly customizable interface. Tuxedo Linux comes pre-installed with essential software, drivers, and tools, ensuring out-of-the-box functionality for everyday tasks, gaming, and professional use. It is designed with stability, performance, and ease of use in mind, appealing to both beginners and experienced Linux users.