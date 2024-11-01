Ubuntu Budgie is an official Ubuntu flavor that features the Budgie desktop environment. It combines the stability of Ubuntu with the modern and user-friendly Budgie desktop. Ubuntu Budgie is suitable for users who prefer a polished and visually appealing desktop experience on an Ubuntu base. Ubuntu Budgie started out as an unofficial community flavor in parallel with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, referred to as 'budgie-remix'. It was eventually recognized as an official community flavor of Ubuntu, and was rebranded as Ubuntu Budgie.