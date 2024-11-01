Ubuntu Studio is an official Ubuntu flavor tailored for multimedia production. It provides a pre-configured environment for creative professionals, including tools for audio, video, and graphic design. Ubuntu Studio is suitable for artists, musicians, and content creators who want a specialized and optimized Linux distribution for their creative work. The first version, based on Ubuntu 7.04, was released on 10 May 2007. Ubuntu Studio is equipped with a low-latency kernel to allow for stable operation for audio applications at lower latencies.