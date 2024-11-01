Ubuntu Unity is an official Ubuntu flavor that revives the Unity desktop environment. It aims to provide users with a familiar Unity experience on an Ubuntu base. Ubuntu Unity is suitable for users who enjoyed the Unity desktop and want to continue using it on a modern and well-supported Ubuntu-based system. The first release was 20.04 LTS on 7 May 2020. The Unity interface was originally developed by Canonical and first included as the default interface in Ubuntu 11.04. Ubuntu switched to GNOME 3 desktop in Ubuntu 17.10. When Ubuntu stopped developing Unity, Rudra B. Saraswat started Ubuntu Unity to to give Unity desktop a new life. Ubuntu Unity became a recognized flavour starting with the 22.10 release.