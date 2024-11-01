Vanilla OS is an immutable Linux OS based on Debian targetting developers, designers and students. Earlier versions of Vanilla OS was based on Ubuntu. Vanilla OS uses ABRoot, a utility which provides full immutability and atomicity to a Linux system, to ensure that the system is always in a consistent state. Another feature Vanilla OS called smart updates ensures the system will not update if it's either under a heavy load or the battery is low. Vanilla OS also allows to launch different containerized systems, based on either Arch Linux, Fedora, or Alpine Linux.