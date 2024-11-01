vanillaos

VanillaOSOpen distro homepage

Vanilla OS is an immutable Linux OS based on Debian targetting developers, designers and students. Earlier versions of Vanilla OS was based on Ubuntu. Vanilla OS uses ABRoot, a utility which provides full immutability and atomicity to a Linux system, to ensure that the system is always in a consistent state. Another feature Vanilla OS called smart updates ensures the system will not update if it's either under a heavy load or the battery is low. Vanilla OS also allows to launch different containerized systems, based on either Arch Linux, Fedora, or Alpine Linux.

Select a version of VanillaOS to try online:

2.0 :  