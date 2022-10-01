Void Linux is an independent, rolling-release Linux distribution known for its simplicity and speed. It uses the XBPS package manager and the runit init system. Void Linux is suitable for users who appreciate a minimalistic and efficient system, with the flexibility to choose their preferred desktop environment. Void Linux was created in 2008 by Juan Romero Pardines, a former developer of NetBSD. Void Linux supports both the musl and GNU libc implementations, patching incompatible software when necessary and working with upstream developers to improve the correctness and portability of their projects.