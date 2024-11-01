Zorin OS is a user-friendly Linux distribution designed for ease of use and familiarity. It provides a desktop environment that mimics the look and feel of popular operating systems, making it accessible for users transitioning from other platforms. Zorin OS is suitable for users seeking a visually polished and intuitive Linux experience. Desktop is heavily customized in order to help users transition from Windows and macOS easily. Free and paid versions of Zorin OS are available. Zorin OS Pro can be installed on multiple computers with one license, except for businesses and schools that must purchase a license for each PC the OS is installed onto. The project was started in 2008 by co-founders Artyom and Kyrill Zorin. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.