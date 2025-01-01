Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Alma Linux 8 MATE
AlmaLinux is a community-driven, open-source Linux distribution that serves as a drop-in replacement for CentOS. It focuses on stability, security, and long-term support, making it suitable for enterprise environments and production systems. AlmaLinux OS is binary-compatible with RHEL, and is owned and controlled by the non-profit AlmaLinux OS Foundation, managed by a community-elected board of directors. Major releases are typically available within a few days to a few weeks following a major RHEL release.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free