Alpine Linux V3.20
Alpine Linux is a lightweight and security-oriented Linux distribution. Known for its small footprint, it is designed to be efficient, secure, and easy to use. Alpine is particularly popular for containerized applications and is widely used in Docker deployments. There is no fixed release cycle but rather a snapshot of edge is taken every 6 months as a release. Alpine Linux is not recommended for general desktop use due to its lean nature.
