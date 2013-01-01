Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Antix Linux 22 Core.Runit
antiX is a fast, lightweight, and easy-to-install Linux distribution based on Debian. It is designed for older hardware, providing a resource-efficient environment. antiX comes with a variety of desktop environments and is suitable for users seeking a responsive and user-friendly system on aging computers. Antix comes as a full distro (1.7GB), a base distro (1GB), a core distro (520MB) and a net distro (220MB) for 32 bit and 64 bit computers.
