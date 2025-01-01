Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Archcraft Latest
Archcraft is a rolling-release Linux distribution inspired by Arch Linux. It provides a minimal and customizable system with a focus on simplicity and elegance. It uses window managers and lightweight applications, which makes it super fast. It can run under 500Mb of memory as It only uses window managers and lightweight applications. Archcraft includes pre-configured themes and settings, simplifying the setup process for beginners. Archcraft provides latest softwares and comes with built-in support for AUR(Arch User Repository).
