Arch Linux Latest
Arch Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution that follows a minimalist philosophy. It is known for its simplicity, flexibility, and cutting-edge software. Arch Linux uses the Pacman package manager and the Arch Build System (ABS) for package management and customization, appealing to users who prefer a do-it-yourself approach. Arch Linux requires more manual configuration than beginner-friendly options, but provides fine-grained control over the system. Well-suited for experienced users who value customization and staying on the bleeding edge of software.
