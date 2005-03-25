Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
arcolinux

Arco Linux V25.03.05 Plasma

ArcoLinux is an Arch Linux-based distribution that provides a range of pre-configured desktop environments. It aims to make the Arch Linux experience more accessible for users by offering multiple desktop options and easy customization. ArcoLinux includes various tools to assist users in learning and exploring the Arch Linux ecosystem. There are three different versions of ArcoLinux- ArcoLinux, ArcoLinuxB and ArcoLinuxD – which serve different needs. The main ArcoLinux comes with all the GUI and niceties. ArcoLinuxD is a minimal distribution that includes scripts that enable power users to install any desktop and application. ArcoLinuxB is a project that gives users the power to build custom distributions.
Fetching queue position...