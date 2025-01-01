Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Big Linux KDE
BigLinux is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. It features a user-friendly interface and includes a variety of pre-installed applications. BigLinux is designed to be intuitive for users transitioning from other operating systems, providing a familiar environment with Portuguese language support.
