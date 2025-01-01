Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
blendOS V4
blendOS is a Linux distribution that provides a seamless blend of all Linux distributions, Android apps, and web apps. It is based on Arch Linux, but it lets you use apps from other popular distros, like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu. blendOS uses container technology to allow different distributions to coexist on a single desktop environment. blendOS comes in variety of desktop environments including GNOME, KDE Plasma, XFCE, Cinnamon, Deepin, MATE, and LXQt. blendOS is also immutable, meaning the core of the operating system remains unchanged, giving you an enhanced security, and simpler, and reliable updates.
