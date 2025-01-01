Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Standard
Bodhi Linux is an Ubuntu-based distribution that features the Moksha (fork of Enlightenment) desktop environment. It is known for its lightweight design and customizable interface. Bodhi Linux aims to provide a minimalistic yet visually appealing user experience, making it suitable for both older hardware and modern systems. Bodhi provides desktop effects and animations that do not require high-end computer hardware. System requirements specification include 512 MB of RAM, 5 GB of hard disk space and a processor of 500 MHz. Bodhi is available in Standard, HWE(latest Linux kernel) and s76(bleeding edge kernel) versions.
