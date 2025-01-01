Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
CentOS Stream 10 Minimal
CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distribution that serves as a preview for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). CentOS Stream exists as a midstream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. It provides a balance between stability and up-to-date software, allowing users to test and develop applications in an environment similar to RHEL. CentOS Stream is closely aligned with the RHEL development process. The platform provides a continuous stream of content, making CentOS Stream a preview of future Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases.
