Deepin Linux 23.1
Deepin is a user-friendly Linux distribution that features the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE). It is known for its visually appealing design and ease of use. Deepin includes its own set of applications and offers a polished and modern desktop experience for users looking for an attractive and functional Linux system. The Deepin userbase is predominantly Chinese and the development of Deepin is led by China-based Deepin Technology. Deepin ships a mix of open-source and proprietary programs such as Google Chrome, Spotify and Steam.
