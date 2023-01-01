Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Edubuntu 25.04
Edubuntu was an education-focused Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. Edubuntu included a variety of educational software and tools to enhance the learning experience for students. The distro was discontinued for a number of years, but as of April 2023, the distro has returned as an official Ubuntu flavor. The distro comes with many educational softwares preinstalled like Libreoffice, GIMP, LibreCAD, Stellarium, Chemtool and many educational games.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free