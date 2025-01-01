Elementary OS 8, codenamed "Circe," is a long-term support (LTS) release based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and will be supported until 2027. This version introduces several new features aimed at improving user experience and system performance. Here are some of the key new features:

New way to handle system updates : Updates can now be managed directly from the System Settings.

: Updates can now be managed directly from the System Settings. Improved accessibility : The welcome screen and onboarding experience have been enhanced for better keyboard navigation and screen reader compatibility.

: The welcome screen and onboarding experience have been enhanced for better keyboard navigation and screen reader compatibility. Redesigned lock screen : The clock is larger and bolder, and the background wallpaper is blurred.

: The clock is larger and bolder, and the background wallpaper is blurred. AppCenter as Flatpak only : The AppCenter now focuses solely on Flatpak applications, including support for Flathub.

: The AppCenter now focuses solely on Flatpak applications, including support for Flathub. Wayland support : Secure session with Wayland as the default display protocol for improved security.

: Secure session with Wayland as the default display protocol for improved security. Enhanced multitasking view : The new dock displays thumbnails of open windows and supports multitasking gestures.

: The new dock displays thumbnails of open windows and supports multitasking gestures. Quick settings menu: A new quick settings menu for easy access to common settings.