EndeavourOS Mercury.Neo.2025.03.19
EndeavourOS is an Arch Linux-based distribution that aims to simplify the Arch installation process. It provides a user-friendly installer and a choice of desktop environments. EndeavourOS is designed for users who want the benefits of Arch Linux with a more straightforward installation and a curated set of default configurations. EndeavourOS features the graphical Calamares installer capable of installing the Xfce, KDE Plasma, GNOME, MATE, Cinnamon, Budgie, LXQt, LXDE desktop environments and the i3 window manager. KDE Plasma can be installed without an Internet connection. EndeavourOS began as a successor to Antergos, a discontinued Linux distribution also based on Arch Linux.
