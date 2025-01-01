Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Endless OS 6.0.4 En
Endless OS is a Linux distribution designed for simplicity and usability. It features a custom desktop environment and is tailored for users with limited internet access. Endless OS includes a variety of pre-installed applications and content, making it suitable for users in educational and offline environments. Endless OS is based on Debian and is developed by Endless Mobile, Inc, an American information technology company. Unlike most Linux distributions, it uses a read-only root filesystem managed by OSTree and Flatpak for application delivery and update. The user interface is based on a highly modified GNOME desktop environment.
