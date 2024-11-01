Fedora is a cutting-edge Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat. It emphasizes innovation, with regular releases of the latest software and technologies. Fedora is suitable for both desktop and server use, providing a balance between stability and up-to-date features. It is known for its commitment to free and open-source software principles. Fedora has a reputation for focusing on innovation, integrating new technologies early on and working closely with upstream Linux communities. Fedora Linux has a relatively short life cycle: Each version is usually supported for at least 13 months. Most Fedora Linux editions use the RPM package management system, using DNF as a tool to manage the RPM packages. Flatpak is also enabled by default. There are many editions of Fedora available for different target users.