Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Garuda Linux Latest KDE.Git
Garuda Linux is an Arch Linux-based distribution that offers a user-friendly experience out of the box. It includes various desktop environments and window managers, pre-configured with a focus on aesthetics and functionality. Garuda Linux aims to provide a polished and visually appealing Arch Linux variant for a wide range of users. Garuda Linux comes with a graphical installer for easy installation, and other advanced graphical tools for managing your system. Garuda is available in a wide range of popular Linux desktop environments including modified versions of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop. Minimum system requirements include 30 GB disk space, 4GB RAM and a 64bit processor.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free