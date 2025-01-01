Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
KDE Neon User
KDE neon is a Linux distribution that provides the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment on a stable Ubuntu base. It allows users to experience the latest KDE software and updates. KDE neon is suitable for users who want a rolling-release system with the latest KDE technologies while benefiting from the stability of Ubuntu LTS. Unlike Kubuntu, KDE neon provides users with more up-to-date packages of Qt and cutting-edge KDE software.
