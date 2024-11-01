Kubuntu is an official Ubuntu flavor that features the KDE Plasma desktop environment. It combines the stability of Ubuntu with the modern and feature-rich KDE desktop. Kubuntu is suitable for users who prefer the KDE experience on an Ubuntu base, providing a polished and user-friendly environment. Kubuntu is one of the early flavour of Ubuntu launched in the year 2004. As part of the Ubuntu project, Kubuntu uses the same underlying systems. Kubuntu shares the same repositories as Ubuntu and is released regularly on the same schedule as Ubuntu.