Linux Lite 7.0
Linux Lite is a user-friendly and lightweight Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases. Linux Lite was created to make the transition from Windows to a linux based operating system, as smooth as possible. Linux Lite includes essential applications, a familiar desktop environment(Xfce), and provides a smooth and efficient experience on both older and modern hardware. System requirements: 1Ghz CPU, 768MB RAM and 8GB disk space.
