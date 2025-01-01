Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Linux Mint 21.1 Cinnamon
Linux Mint is a popular and user-friendly Linux distribution based on Ubuntu and Debian. It provides a polished and intuitive desktop environment, Cinnamon, Xfce or MATE, with a focus on simplicity. Linux Mint includes a variety of pre-installed applications and tools, making it a suitable choice for users seeking a stable and elegant operating system. Based on Debian and Ubuntu, it provides about 30,000 packages and one of the best software managers. Like the Ubuntu LTS versions, a major Linux Mint version is also supported for five years. Although, there are three point releases in between.
