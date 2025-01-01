Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version brings several new features and improvements to enhance your desktop experience. Here are some of the key new features:

New default theme : A modern look with rounded elements and improved contrasts.

: A modern look with rounded elements and improved contrasts. Cleaner dialog boxes : More streamlined layout with clearly separated buttons.

: More streamlined layout with clearly separated buttons. Enhanced Wayland compatibility : Better support for the Wayland display server.

: Better support for the Wayland display server. Improved Update Manager : Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.

: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing. New package management tools : Aptkit and Captain replace older, outdated tools.

: Aptkit and Captain replace older, outdated tools. Power modes : Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes.

: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes. Themed wallpaper sets: Easier selection from themed sets of wallpapers.