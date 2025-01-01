Linux Mint 22.1 Mate Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version focuses on refining the classic desktop environment while introducing some new features for a smoother experience. Here are some of the key new features:
- Modernized package management: Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs.
- Improved Update Manager: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.
- Thinner Ubuntu fonts: A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family.
- New sound server: Switch to Pipewire for improved audio handling.
- Power modes: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes.