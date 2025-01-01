Linux Mint 22.1 Mate Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version focuses on refining the classic desktop environment while introducing some new features for a smoother experience. Here are some of the key new features:

Modernized package management : Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs.

: Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs. Improved Update Manager : Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.

: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing. Thinner Ubuntu fonts : A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family.

: A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family. New sound server : Switch to Pipewire for improved audio handling.

: Switch to Pipewire for improved audio handling. Power modes: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes.