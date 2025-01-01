Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Linux Mint 22.1 Xfce

Linux Mint 22.1 Xfce Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version focuses on improving performance and usability while maintaining a lightweight desktop environment. Here are some of the key new features:

  • Modernized package management: Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs.
  • Improved Update Manager: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.
  • Power modes: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes.
  • Thinner Ubuntu fonts: A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family.
  • New sound server: Switch to Pipewire for improved audio handling.
