Linux Mint 22.1 Xfce Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version focuses on improving performance and usability while maintaining a lightweight desktop environment. Here are some of the key new features:
- Modernized package management: Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs.
- Improved Update Manager: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.
- Power modes: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes.
- Thinner Ubuntu fonts: A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family.
- New sound server: Switch to Pipewire for improved audio handling.