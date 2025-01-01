Linux Mint 22.1 Xfce Edition, codenamed "Xia," is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until April 30, 2029. This version focuses on improving performance and usability while maintaining a lightweight desktop environment. Here are some of the key new features:

Modernized package management: Introduction of Aptkit and Captain for better performance and fewer bugs.

Improved Update Manager: Faster updates with multithreading and multiprocessing.

: Options for power saving, balanced, and performance modes. Thinner Ubuntu fonts : A more modern and compact version of the Ubuntu font family.

