Linux Mint 22.2 ("Zara") – Cinnamon Edition
Long Term Support: Updates and security fixes through April 2029.
Headline changes:
- Fingerprint authentication via the new Fingwit XApp (screensaver, sudo, admin tools)
- Wayland-related polish and better Cinnamon integration (input methods + keyboard layout handling progress).
- Accent color propagation to themed/libAdwaita Flatpak apps.
- Updated visual theme (Mint-Y touch of blue; softer dark palette; tighter visual match with modern libAdwaita apps).
- Sticky Notes (Sticky) gains rounded corners, Wayland support
- Hypnotix IPTV client: Theater and Borderless modes, faster large-playlist searches, session inhibition during playback, preserved per‑channel volume.