Linux Mint 22.2 ("Zara") – Xfce Edition
Lifecycle: LTS support through April 2029, sharing the Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble) base.
Highlights:
- Fingwit brings first‑party fingerprint enrollment for sudo, screensaver unlock and admin elevation
- Accent color pipeline: GTK theme’s accent_color propagates to Flatpak/libAdwaita apps—consistent look even for mixed toolkit environments.
- Refined Mint-Y palette (cooler greys, softer dark mode) narrowing visual gap with upstream libAdwaita;
- Sticky Notes modernization (rounded corners, Wayland compatibility groundwork).
- Hypnotix media client adds Theater + Borderless modes, better large playlist performance, session inhibition during playback, persistent channel volume.